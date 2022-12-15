SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Good morning on this Thursday, Dec. 15.

Here’s the latest in news and weather with KELOLAND On The Go.

South Dakota Department of Transportation says its having a huge issue with people using secondary highways as a way to avoid Interstate closures.

Light snow in Sioux Falls may have contributed to a couple of crashes right as people were heading home from work Wednesday evening.

Three men are dead and two others are hurt after a crash south of Parkston Wednesday morning.

As the weather continues to bring lots of snow and ice to the area, the U-S Postal service is reminding people to keep their sidewalks cleared.

Farmers and ranchers have been working to keep their cattle warm and fed throughout this winter storm.

Download the KELOLAND News app to find the latest headlines while on the go.