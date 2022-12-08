SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Good morning it’s Thursday, Dec. 8.

Here’s all you need to know in the latest news and weather with KELOLAND On The Go.

A truck collided with a train south of Harrisburg around 5 p.m. Wednesday.

2 people killed in train vs pickup crash

A man is dead following a house fire in Canton.

1 man dead following a house fire in Canton

Sioux Falls Police are investigating a report of a shooting and a stolen car outside a gas station 12th street and West Avenue. But, the man who claimed to be the victim is the one who ended up behind bars.

23-year-old charged with filing false police report

South Dakota Game, Fish and Parks is helping new waterfowl hunters get into the outdoors.

New resource for aspiring waterfowl hunters

SSDSU football player is facing charges for petty theft.

SDSU football player arrested
South Dakota lawmakers from both sides of the aisle are supporting efforts to build a new state penitentiary.
Lawmakers agree funding for prison upgrades important


A ride on the Ferris wheel is raising money, and spirits, for kids at the Sanford Children’s Hospital. Scheels in Sioux Falls is hosting its Miracle Wheel Fundraiser until Dec. 20.
Miracle Wheel Fundraiser provides hope during holidays

Download the KELOLAND News app to find the latest headlines while on the go.