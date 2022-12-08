SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Good morning it’s Thursday, Dec. 8.

A truck collided with a train south of Harrisburg around 5 p.m. Wednesday.

A man is dead following a house fire in Canton.

Sioux Falls Police are investigating a report of a shooting and a stolen car outside a gas station 12th street and West Avenue. But, the man who claimed to be the victim is the one who ended up behind bars.

South Dakota Game, Fish and Parks is helping new waterfowl hunters get into the outdoors.

SSDSU football player is facing charges for petty theft.

South Dakota lawmakers from both sides of the aisle are supporting efforts to build a new state penitentiary.

Lawmakers agree funding for prison upgrades important



A ride on the Ferris wheel is raising money, and spirits, for kids at the Sanford Children’s Hospital. Scheels in Sioux Falls is hosting its Miracle Wheel Fundraiser until Dec. 20.

