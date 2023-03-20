SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Happy first day of spring — even if it doesn’t feel like it. It’s March 20, start your day with KELOLAND On The Go with everything you need to know in news and weather.

A second suspect has pleaded guilty in the murder of a Wagner, South Dakota man more than three years ago.

One man is dead after a crash in Northwestern Sioux Falls over the weekend.

Authorities in Yankton County are asking for the public’s help in finding a car that nearly hit a school bus earlier this month.

A school district in Northwestern Iowa is informing parents about an investigation into a non-district employee who had interactions with students.

A Meade County man was arrested last week, accused of shooting a dog earlier this month.

There has been a rise in online shopping over the last three years due to the pandemic. With that comes the rise in online scams.

South Dakota’s congressional delegation is reacting to the downing of a U.S. drone by Russian fighter jets.

Don’t forget about the chance of a lightning strike or two tomorrow. It is March and we have to expect a few interesting items with system like

