SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Here’s a look at the top stories this Midday.

Police in Sioux Falls are investigating a deadly crash involving a school bus.

A Hughes County Grand Jury indicted a Pierre man on First and Second Degree Murder charges.

The Supreme Court has agreed to take up a dispute over a medication used in the most common method of abortion in the United States.

President Biden’s son, Hunter Biden, who is facing tax evasion charges and gun charges makes rare comments on Capitol Hill today. It comes as the Republican-led House of Representatives gets ready to take the next step towards the possible impeachment of President Biden.

The latest 6-10 day forecast is still well above normal for this time of year.

