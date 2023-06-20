SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Tuesday, June 20. Start your day with KELOLAND On The Go with everything you need to know in news and weather.

On Tuesday, a Sioux Falls woman will be sentenced for starting a deadly fire.

Investigators in Mitchell are looking into what sparked a fire in the western part of the city on Monday.

The city of Sioux Falls is hoping a new campaign will remind people to always lock their car doors.

Dakota State University has its marching orders from the US Army when it comes to protecting the country’s cyber defenses.

The remains of two Native American children will be returned to South Dakota from more than a thousand miles away in Carlisle, Pennsylvania, according to the US Office of Army Cemeteries.

Eastern and central KELOLAND are in for another hot day with temperatures expected to hit the 90s.

Saturday will mark 20 years since 67 tornadoes touched down in eastern South Dakota — becoming known as Tornado Tuesday.

In Sioux Falls this past weekend, a celebration was held at 8th and Railroad to commemorate the day. But on Monday night, some people still gathered for a short ceremony near the Arc of Dreams.

The pattern remains dry across the northern plains to start the forecast. This should be changing in the days ahead.

