SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Tuesday, June 20. Start your day with KELOLAND On The Go with everything you need to know in news and weather.

On Tuesday, a Sioux Falls woman will be sentenced for starting a deadly fire.

Woman to be sentenced for starting fatal fire

Investigators in Mitchell are looking into what sparked a fire in the western part of the city on Monday.

Building deemed total loss after fire in Mitchell

The city of Sioux Falls is hoping a new campaign will remind people to always lock their car doors.

Potential $50,000 to remind public to lock vehicles

Dakota State University has its marching orders from the US Army when it comes to protecting the country’s cyber defenses.

Army enlists DSU for cyber-security research

The remains of two Native American children will be returned to South Dakota from more than a thousand miles away in Carlisle, Pennsylvania, according to the US Office of Army Cemeteries.

Bringing home two South Dakota boys

Eastern and central KELOLAND are in for another hot day with temperatures expected to hit the 90s.

Beating the heat at the lake

Saturday will mark 20 years since 67 tornadoes touched down in eastern South Dakota — becoming known as Tornado Tuesday.

20 years after Tornado Tuesday, pressure record still stands

In Sioux Falls this past weekend, a celebration was held at 8th and Railroad to commemorate the day. But on Monday night, some people still gathered for a short ceremony near the Arc of Dreams.

Celebrating Juneteenth in Sioux Falls with Arc of Dreams lighting

The pattern remains dry across the northern plains to start the forecast. This should be changing in the days ahead.

Hot weather today; Severe weather chances on the horizon

Download the KELOLAND News app to find the latest headlines while on the go.