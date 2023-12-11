SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Monday, November 11. Take a look at our top stories with KELOLAND On The GO.

A Hurley area farmer with a long history of harassing women is scheduled to be back in court on Monday.

A stolen vehicle was what led the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office to discover a deadly crash.

A child is hurt and a driver is facing charges following a crash in Sioux Falls Friday night.

Sioux Falls police are investigating an unusual crime spree, involving a car fire and several damaged video lottery machines.

We are lacking snow in our forecast, but that’s not stopping the folks at Great Bear from making some snow on this chilly Monday morning. We’ll have another chilly morning tomorrow as cool Canadian air returns to KELOLAND.

A combination of heavy rain, snow, and wind brought threats of flooding and power outages to the Northeast on Monday, part of the same storm system that killed six people in Tennessee, where tornadoes toppled houses and tens of thousands of people lost power in the wintry weather.

