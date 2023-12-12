SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Tuesday, December 12. Start your day with KELOLAND On The Go for everything you need to know in news and weather.

The case against 70-year-old Greg Farrar came to a close at the Hutchinson County Courthouse.

Greg Farrar sentencing hearing

The lone survivor of a triple fatal crash near Beresford over the weekend is out of the hospital and in custody.

Weekend crash kills 3 while lone survivor faces charges

Court documents say a Sioux Falls man was under the influence of THC when he caused a chain reaction crash.

Driver in Friday crash charged for being high

Twenty-nine outstanding warrants in Minnehaha County are now being taken care of thanks to a weekend program from the sheriff’s office.

18 people get holiday reprieve on outstanding warrants

Christmas is under two weeks away, but it came early this year for a 12-year-old boy from Brandon.

12-year-old Brandon boy, who is fighting cancer, celebrates Christmas early

We have a chilly forecast this morning across KELOLAND, with 30s expected today for many areas.

Milder trends still ahead in the forecast

