SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It's Friday, July 21.

Authorities say the man who shot Fargo officers and a civilian searched the internet for terms including “explosive ammo” and “kill fast”. During a news conference Friday, the North Dakota Attorney General said the suspect, Mohamad Barakat, also searched for crowded area events.

This afternoon has had a few rain and thunder shower pop up. In eastern KELOLAND these are east of the James River. In western South Dakota, the showers are popping up in the southern Black Hills. High temperatures today are near normal. These temperatures might feel cool as we head into the middle of next week.

People in an Iowa town are remembering one of their own. Jacob “JT” Atchison was in Army basic training when he died after a medical emergency. His remains have returned home to a crowd of friends, family, and neighbors.

