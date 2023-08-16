SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Wednesday, August 16. Take a look at our top stories in news and weather with KELOLAND On The GO First@4.

A Watertown, South Dakota native has been charged with murder in North Dakota for the death of his wife.

The person killed in a crash Sunday one mile south of Rapid City has been identified.

On Tuesday, several cattle were killed when a semi rolled over in Brookings County.

It has been hot, humid, and windy today. There has been plenty of sunshine as well. The highest temperatures since midnight have been in western and south-central South Dakota. These highs have been close to 100°.

Librarians across Iowa are expressing concern that the book ban can spread to public libraries throughout the state.

