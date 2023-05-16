SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Tuesday, May 16. Start your week with KELOLAND On The Go with everything you need to know in news and weather.

A man wanted in connection with a South Dakota murder in late April is now in custody.

‘We’ll never get her back’: Family relieved Dakota Dunes murder suspect arrested

A Sioux Falls girl is doing much better one month after she was accidentally shot by a ten-year-old boy.

11-year-old shooting survivor: Strength comes from mom

A crash in Rock Valley, Iowa over the weekend, took the life of an 18-year-old.

18-year-old killed in single-vehicle crash

First responders were called to a home on the west side of Sioux Falls early Saturday morning. Up to 15 people were on the deck when it collapsed. Sioux Falls Fire Rescue says 5 people were hurt.

Deck Collapse reminds us to inspect our own decks

The city of Sioux Falls wants your input on two new bike and pedestrian plans.

Sioux Falls bicycle plan aims to increase mode share to 1%

Voters will head to the polls today for the sioux falls school board election.

Hearing from Sioux Falls School Board candidates

Dean Matt is trying to play pickleball in every state in the continental U.S. as fast as possible. He left his home in Florida on May 1, and Monday, he made a stop in Sioux Falls at GreatLife on Tennis Lane to check South Dakota off his list.

Man attempting to break pickleball world record makes a stop in SD

Dry weather is expected for most areas of KELOLAND today. The latest 30 day rainfall map now fully includes all the moisture from the weekend. We are still running some short-term deficits around the Chamberlain area.

Mild weather today; Rain chances around the corner

