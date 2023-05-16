SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Tuesday, May 16. Start your week with KELOLAND On The Go with everything you need to know in news and weather.

A man wanted in connection with a South Dakota murder in late April is now in custody.

A Sioux Falls girl is doing much better one month after she was accidentally shot by a ten-year-old boy.

A crash in Rock Valley, Iowa over the weekend, took the life of an 18-year-old.

First responders were called to a home on the west side of Sioux Falls early Saturday morning. Up to 15 people were on the deck when it collapsed. Sioux Falls Fire Rescue says 5 people were hurt.

The city of Sioux Falls wants your input on two new bike and pedestrian plans.

Voters will head to the polls today for the sioux falls school board election.

Dean Matt is trying to play pickleball in every state in the continental U.S. as fast as possible. He left his home in Florida on May 1, and Monday, he made a stop in Sioux Falls at GreatLife on Tennis Lane to check South Dakota off his list.

Dry weather is expected for most areas of KELOLAND today. The latest 30 day rainfall map now fully includes all the moisture from the weekend. We are still running some short-term deficits around the Chamberlain area.

