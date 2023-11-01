SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Friday, November 1. Start your day with KELOLAND On The Go with everything you need to know in news and weather.

A woman’s family may be getting closer to justice.

Sioux Falls police have arrested two people in connection with a carjacking last week.

The March 2022 shooting led to the death of 19-year-old Myron Pourier.

People of all ages got into the Halloween spirit yesterday — and that includes the newborn babies at Avera’s NICU in Sioux Falls.

For the last three years, firefighters stationed themselves along streets, handing out candy, meeting people and helping kids safely cross the highway.

A Brookings man makes wooden toys every year to donate to the Ronald McDonald House.

After a cold day yesterday, warmer weather is ahead for KELOLAND. Highs were only in the 30s with chilly weather for the trick-or-treaters. All the days in the 7 day forecast are warmer than yesterday.

