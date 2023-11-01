SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Friday, November 1. Start your day with KELOLAND On The Go with everything you need to know in news and weather.

A woman’s family may be getting closer to justice.

Family grateful murder case moving forward

Sioux Falls police have arrested two people in connection with a carjacking last week.

2 arrested in connection to carjacking in Sioux Falls

The March 2022 shooting led to the death of 19-year-old Myron Pourier.

Rapid City shooter pleads guilty to manslaughter

People of all ages got into the Halloween spirit yesterday — and that includes the newborn babies at Avera’s NICU in Sioux Falls.

A Halloween treat for Avera NICU families

For the last three years, firefighters stationed themselves along streets, handing out candy, meeting people and helping kids safely cross the highway.

Firefighters making Halloween special in Worthing

A Brookings man makes wooden toys every year to donate to the Ronald McDonald House.

Handmade toys lighting up children’s eyes

After a cold day yesterday, warmer weather is ahead for KELOLAND. Highs were only in the 30s with chilly weather for the trick-or-treaters. All the days in the 7 day forecast are warmer than yesterday.

Milder weather ahead for early November

