SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Friday, May 6. Start your day with KELOLAND On The Go with everything you need to know in news and weather.

Officials in Sioux Falls are looking into what sparked a fire in the southwestern part of the city. Sioux Falls Fire Rescue says it happened near 41st Street and Marion Road just after 6 o’clock Thursday morning.

Police in Canton are warning residents about sick animals seen in town.Authorities say 3 raccoons and 1 mink were acting sick and unafraid of people.

Thursday was another cloudy day across South Dakota, and some may think it’s been more cloudy than usual this year. We looked at more than 20 years of National Weather Service data and the results may surprise you.

Agriculture education is coming to the Sioux Falls School District. Live animals, greenhouses, ag leadership classes and more will be added to the CTE academy this fall. These new courses will give students a closer look at the state’s largest industry.

Download the KELOLAND News app to find the latest headlines while on the go.