More than 1,000 flights nationwide were canceled on Wednesday with thousands more delayed following a system outage at the FAA.

The Des Moines School District is dealing with its own network problems. There was no school again on Wednesday; classes were also cancelled on Tuesday after the district received an alert about a possible “cybersecurity event” on Monday.

Students are expected to return to class Thursday, but some systems may still be offline.

Winds are stronger than they have been in the last few days. It has been a mix of sun, clouds, and even patchy fog this afternoon. We could see fog returning and lasting into tomorrow.

A South Dakota lawmaker wants to ban medical marijuana for women who are pregnant or breast feeding.

Nine more South Dakotans who had COVID-19 have died, according to this week’s update from the health department.

Officials also confirmed more than 500 new cases over the last week.

