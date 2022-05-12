SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Thursday, May 12. Start your day with KELOLAND On The Go with everything you need to know in news and weather.

An F-16 jet with the 114th Fighter Wing in Sioux Falls slid off a runway at the airport Wednesday afternoon.

As more people head to western South Dakota to enjoy the Black Hills, first responders are learning skills that will be especially valuable. The Rapid City Fire Department, along with South Dakota Task Force 1, and Rapid City/Pennington County Water Rescue Team, are participating in rope rescue training at Falling Rock this week.

Wednesday’s storms caused problems for some drivers in western Minnesota. The Nobles County Sheriff told KELOLAND News that a powerline snapped and went across went across the road.

The Watertown teacher who gave a transgender student a controversial letter has resigned. Parents named Calvin Hillesland as the teacher who gave the letter to a 14-year-old student.

There is something missing from Terrace Park in Sioux Falls. Thieves stole a plaque commemorating a house and the woman many think of as the mother of Sioux Falls.

One important figure in the Rutland School district is retiring after serving as the Kindergarten teacher for 38 years. Past and current students of Barb Meyer’s kindergarten all came together during the Kindergarten graduation yesterday to celebrate and say thank you to the Kindergarten teacher who left a big impact on them all.

All this week, the SDSU Extension has been holding drought meetings for farmers and ranchers in the western part of the state. Today’s meeting will be held at the AmericInn Conference Center in Chamberlain at 9 a.m. There is no cost to attend and you don’t need to pre-register.

The meeting includes a weather & climate update, management changes, grazing loss estimates, and water testing.

Download the KELOLAND News app to find the latest headlines while on the go.