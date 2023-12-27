SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Wednesday, December 27. Take a look at our top stories this morning with KELOLAND On The GO.

All of Minnehaha County’s elected department head officials will see their salaries increase 7.5% after commissioners approved a resolution by a 5-0 vote Tuesday.

Cyber teams from the Department of Defense will be deployed to the Mexican border to see if they can uncover how fentanyl and other drugs are getting into the United States.

An extreme ice storm warning is in effect for north central South Dakota, including Campbell, Corson, Dewey, McPherson and Walworth Counties, until midnight CST on Wednesday.

Following a day of snow, wind and slush, snow removal crews are getting to work, reopening roads across KELOLAND. Rapid City’s street team has been preparing for the arrival of this snow and working on a brining operation.

The holiday travel crowds returned to Sioux Falls Regional Airport Tuesday, hoping to dodge the lingering effects of the Christmas Day snowstorm in KELOLAND, and elsewhere. Many of them couldn’t leave soon enough for much warmer climates.

Download the KELOLAND News app to find the latest headlines while on the go.