SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Monday, August 21. Take a look at our top stories in news and weather with KELOLAND On The GO First@4.

The first of at least three days of intense heat and humidity lived up to the billing to the south and east, while northern KELOLAND was largely able to escape it.

Two people are facing a long list of charges in Sioux Falls following an assault, crash and chase.

Five teenage boys and three adults were injured Sunday in a shooting in south Minneapolis, the neighborhood’s second mass shooting in just nine days.

In response to North Dakota PSC’s concerns, Summit Carbon Solutions (SCS) has submitted a revised pipeline permit application to the North Dakota Public Service Commission (ND PSC).

A boa constrictor found in a shopping cart in Target earlier this month will be getting a new home.

Download the KELOLAND News app to find the latest headlines while on the go.