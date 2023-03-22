SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Wednesday, March 22. Start your day with KELOLAND On The Go with everything you need to know in news and weather.

Sioux Falls police have released the name of the person killed in a hit-and-run Friday night on the northwest side of the city.

24-year-old identified in fatal hit-and-run crash

A former police officer charged with assaulting a man during an arrest outside of a Sioux Falls bar in 2021 will serve 5 days in jail.

Ex-officer to serve 5 days on simple assault charge

Three people were arrested after a traffic stop near Sisseton earlier this month.

3 people arrested after Roberts County traffic stop

Investigators in Hamlin County are looking into a crash near Castlewood.

Authorities investigating rollover crash near Castlewood

This time of year can bring just about any kind of weather. As we celebrate the 70th anniversary of KELOLAND Media Group, we’re looking back at our coverage of notably different spring-like weather we’ve experienced over these seven decades.

70 years: How we’ve showed you springtime

The state’s highest court will be in action on the campus of South Dakota State University this week.

SD Supreme Court oral arguments: Kevin Costner, pandemic assistance cases

Tuesday, Governor Kristi Noem signed a bill reducing the tax from four and a half percent

Gov. Noem signs 4-year tax reduction bill after all

On Monday, crews will start on phase two of the 41st street Diverging Diamond Interchange.

Diamond work to start again on 41st, I-29

Some of the snow will move east overnight. It’s possible that parts of southeastern KELOLAND may start the day with a new coating of “nuisance” type snows. Most of that will melt during the day tomorrow, however.

Chilly day ahead; Snow chances tonight southern KELOLAND

