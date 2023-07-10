SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Monday, July 10. Start your day with KELOLAND On The Go with everything you need to know in news and weather.

The Ringneck Energy ethanol plant in Onida was rocked by an explosion and fire Sunday afternoon.

Major damage after explosion at Ringneck Energy ethanol plant

Minnehaha County authorities are investigating a deadly weekend crash involving a four-wheeler.

Sioux Falls woman dies in solo 4-wheeler accident

Firefighters northwest of Sioux Falls were kept busy battling a house fire over the weekend.

Fire damages home west of Colton

Zebra mussels have infested another body of water in South Dakota — Sand Lake National Refuge in Brown County, which in turn affects a popular river in South Dakota.

Zebra mussels infest South Dakota lake & river

It is typical for those on the waiting list for organ transplants to have to wait up to several years. However, one woman from Watertown only had to wait a few months.

Watertown woman receives kidney transplant from her husband

A lemonade stand raising money for the Humane Society over the weekend raised over $300 for the shelter.

Hundreds of dollars raised for Humane Society at lemonade stand

Today’s risk of severe weather is in the “slight” category across southeastern KELOLAND. Don’t expect widespread storms, but a few cells will likely develop later today, mainly south of Sioux Falls.

Storm chances this week; Summer-like temperatures

Download the KELOLAND News app to find the latest headlines while on the go.