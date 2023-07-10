SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Monday, July 10. Start your day with KELOLAND On The Go with everything you need to know in news and weather.

The Ringneck Energy ethanol plant in Onida was rocked by an explosion and fire Sunday afternoon.

Minnehaha County authorities are investigating a deadly weekend crash involving a four-wheeler.

Firefighters northwest of Sioux Falls were kept busy battling a house fire over the weekend.

Zebra mussels have infested another body of water in South Dakota — Sand Lake National Refuge in Brown County, which in turn affects a popular river in South Dakota.

It is typical for those on the waiting list for organ transplants to have to wait up to several years. However, one woman from Watertown only had to wait a few months.

A lemonade stand raising money for the Humane Society over the weekend raised over $300 for the shelter.

Today’s risk of severe weather is in the “slight” category across southeastern KELOLAND. Don’t expect widespread storms, but a few cells will likely develop later today, mainly south of Sioux Falls.

