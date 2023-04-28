SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Take a look at the top stories First@4.

A South Dakota man is eligible for the death penalty in connection with a murder in Sioux Falls in 2020. Amir Beaudion Junior is accused of kidnapping a woman outside a Wal-Mart store.

He is also charged with raping and murdering her before dumping her body in a ditch in Lincoln County.

Authorities in Rapid City are looking for an inmate who escaped on Thursday. Investigators say 42 year old Brandon Comes Flying left his community assignment without authorization and did not return to the Rapid City Minimum Center.

A Pierre police officer arrested for DUI has pleaded not guilty. Jeremiah Erickson was not in court for the hearing in Hughes County and entered the not guilty plea through his attorney.

A recent Geological Survey shows many minerals that make up rare earth elements can be found in western North Dakota. Rare earth minerals are needed for so many things in our daily lives — like cell phones, vehicles, and batteries.

Abortion bans in the deeply conservative states of Nebraska and South Carolina fell short of advancing following heated debates among Republicans.

Cheers erupted outside the legislative chamber in Nebraska on Thursday as the last vote was counted. In South Carolina, opponents of the abortion ban waved signs and chanted.

Colorado’s governor has signed four gun control bills just a few months after a mass shooting at an LGBTQ nightclub.

The new laws include raising the buying age for all firearms from 18 to 21 and installing a three-day waiting period between the purchase and receipt of a gun.

