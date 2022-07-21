SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Thursday, July 21. Start your day with KELOLAND On The Go with everything you need to know in news and weather.

A man from Rapid City is accused of taking an ax to 18 cars at two Sioux Falls car dealerships. Police say the damage is estimated at more than $100,000.

State lawmakers are raising questions about the education department’s handling of a program that’s supposed to improve civics education in K-12 schools. A recent letter from the South Dakota Department of Education shows that a majority of the schools that applied for civics grants were turned down.

People who live and work in downtown Sioux Falls are encouraged about the possibility of “quiet zones” at a pair of intersections in the city. The quiet zones would include safety upgrades and improvements at two downtown railroad crossings so train engineers won’t have to blow their whistles as often. People downtown call those constant whistles an “annoyance.”

Sioux Falls mayor Paul TenHaken will deliver his 2023 Budget Address. The more than $646 million budget proposal will be presented to the city council this afternoon.

Newton hills state park is getting a new modern lodge.

Crews on the Pine Ridge Reservation are continuing to battle the Casino Fire. Oglala Sioux Tribe Emergency Management says wind gusts and high temps created a second fire on the south east corner of the original blaze.

Hot temperatures and strong winds made fighting a fire difficult for crews in Meade County. Officials say it happened just after 1 p.m. Wednesday. Firefighters on scene found temperatures in the mid 90s and winds gusting up to 35 mph.

A 20-year-old Sioux Falls woman is finally back home after spending two months in hospitals and rehab centers following a motorcycle crash. Brienna Grace’s parents did not think she was going to survive her injuries two months ago.

Emerald ash borer has spread to another community in Minnehaha County. the state Department of Agriculture and Natural Resources has confirmed the insect in the city of Brandon.

