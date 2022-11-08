SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Election Day — Tuesday, Nov. 8! Start your day with KELOLAND On The Go with everything you need to know in news and weather.

Polls are now open for the midterm elections. Stay with KElOLAND News, both on-air and online, for results throughout the day.

South Dakota Election Day 2022: Latest developments

A couple from Hartford is grieving the loss of their three-year-old chocolate lab

Lucy, family dog shot and killed by motorist

A Yankton man is accused of murdering his girlfriend, and taking off with the couple’s one year old child.

Yankton murder suspect arrested

Firefighters arriving on the scene found a workshop engulfed in flames. No one was hurt in the incident.

Crews battle workshop fire near Yankton

One person suffered minor injuries after a crash in Hamlin County Monday morning.

Car crashes into lake in Hamlin County

The city of Sioux Falls is moving ahead with plans to sell the downtown parking ramp on 10th street.

Sioux Falls invites developers to submit ideas for downtown parking ramp project

A long-time radio station in the five-state region is turning 100 years old this week and to celebrate they are giving back.

WNAX in Yankton celebrating 100 years this week

The first batches of winter storm watches have been posted for parts of KELOLAND late Wednesday through early Friday.

Rain, ice, and snow chances ahead for KELOLAND

