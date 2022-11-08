SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Election Day — Tuesday, Nov. 8! Start your day with KELOLAND On The Go with everything you need to know in news and weather.

Polls are now open for the midterm elections. Stay with KElOLAND News, both on-air and online, for results throughout the day.

A couple from Hartford is grieving the loss of their three-year-old chocolate lab

A Yankton man is accused of murdering his girlfriend, and taking off with the couple’s one year old child.

Firefighters arriving on the scene found a workshop engulfed in flames. No one was hurt in the incident.

One person suffered minor injuries after a crash in Hamlin County Monday morning.

The city of Sioux Falls is moving ahead with plans to sell the downtown parking ramp on 10th street.

A long-time radio station in the five-state region is turning 100 years old this week and to celebrate they are giving back.

The first batches of winter storm watches have been posted for parts of KELOLAND late Wednesday through early Friday.

Download the KELOLAND News app to find the latest headlines while on the go.