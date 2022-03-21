SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Monday, March 21. Start your day with KELOLAND On The Go with everything you need to know in news and weather.

Police were called to East Way Bowl along East 10th Street about 1:30 Monday morning for gunfire. Authorities say one person has minor injuries — there was also some damage to the building.

South Dakota DCI is leading the investigation into an officer-involved shooting in Hanson County.

Several people living in a Southeastern Sioux Falls apartment building have been displaced following a fire.

A Yankton couple has returned home after helping those affected by the war in Ukraine.

An Irish tradition returned to downtown Sioux Falls this weekend. Floats, cars and performers made their way down Phillips Avenue on Saturday as part of the St. Patrick’s Day Parade.

