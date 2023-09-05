SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Tuesday, September 5. Take a look at our top stories with KELOLAND On The GO.

Investigators in Sioux Falls are looking into what sparked a fire in the central part of the city early Tuesday morning.

A Sioux Falls man is in the Minnehaha County Jail, following a report of gunshots in downtown Sioux Falls.

A Belle Fourche man is in the Minnehaha County Jail – accused of damaging a $10,000 sculpture.

Two people accused of using an excavator on a section of the Great Wall of China and causing damage “beyond repair” have been arrested, China Daily reported.

First Lady Jill Biden tested positive for COVID-19 Monday but is experiencing only mild symptoms, her spokeswoman said.

