SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Thursday, May 19. Start your day with KELOLAND On The Go with everything you need to know in news and weather.

A 27-year-old man is accused of driving drunk during a crash that left a lot of damage.

Driver faces multiple charges for drunk driving, hit-and-run crash

A 31-year-old Sioux Falls man is facing charges following a traffic stop in Alcester that turned up meth possibly laced with fentanyl.

Man charged for drug possession during traffic stop

The South Dakota Department of Corrections is taking a new direction under new secretary Kellie Wasko.
She met with lawmakers in Pierre on Wednesday.

New corrections chief meets with S.D. legislators

The Sioux Falls Police Department is helping older adults learn about possible scams. Two officers spent their morning Wednesday talking to residents at the Good Samaritan Society.

Educating senior citizens about scams

Just in time for summer vacations, you now have the opportunity to get a non-stop flight to San Diego, California from Sioux Falls.

Non-stop flight to California now offered at SF Regional Airport

You can help plan for the future of Downtown Sioux Falls. The city is hosting public workshops this evening for its 2035 Downtown Plan. The first is at 4 p.m. and the second starts at 6 p.m. at the Downtown Library.

City seeks feedback for 2035 DTSF plan

Tomorrow, you can help Custer State Park celebrate its new Bison Center. South Dakota Game, Fish and Parks will host a ribbon cutting and grand opening ceremony on May 20 at 11 a.m. MT.

