SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Thursday, May 19. Start your day with KELOLAND On The Go with everything you need to know in news and weather.

A 27-year-old man is accused of driving drunk during a crash that left a lot of damage.

A 31-year-old Sioux Falls man is facing charges following a traffic stop in Alcester that turned up meth possibly laced with fentanyl.

The South Dakota Department of Corrections is taking a new direction under new secretary Kellie Wasko.

She met with lawmakers in Pierre on Wednesday.

The Sioux Falls Police Department is helping older adults learn about possible scams. Two officers spent their morning Wednesday talking to residents at the Good Samaritan Society.

Just in time for summer vacations, you now have the opportunity to get a non-stop flight to San Diego, California from Sioux Falls.

You can help plan for the future of Downtown Sioux Falls. The city is hosting public workshops this evening for its 2035 Downtown Plan. The first is at 4 p.m. and the second starts at 6 p.m. at the Downtown Library.

Tomorrow, you can help Custer State Park celebrate its new Bison Center. South Dakota Game, Fish and Parks will host a ribbon cutting and grand opening ceremony on May 20 at 11 a.m. MT.

