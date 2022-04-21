SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Thursday, April 21. Start your day with KELOLAND On The Go with everything you need to know in news and weather.

As farmers begin to hit the fields for planting, they will be moving sprayers, planters, fertilizer trucks and other large equipment from field to field, often using public roadways.

One driver is facing a list of charges after a traffic stop in Turner County.

A northwest Iowa man is behind bars in Sioux County this morning, accused of stealing checks and writing them to himself.

The sheriff’s office says the investigation started earlier this month when a bank officer noticed suspicious activity on two accounts. Deputies then learned 29-year-old Austin Vink stole the checks from two Hull, Iowa homes he was hired to clean.

Absentee voting for the June primary election starts tomorrow. You may be surprised to find a constitutional amendment on your ballot. Amendment C proposes requiring a three-fifths vote to approve ballot measures that impose taxes or fees or obligate more than $10 million.

Two drive-in movie theaters in KELOLAND have announced their opening dates. The first is the Verne Drive In in Luverne, Minnesota. It opens on Friday with “The Bad Guys” and “Dog”.

Then next month, the Starlite Drive In in Mitchell will open on May 6 with “Spider-man: No Way Home.” The Starlite was closed for seven years before it reopened in 2020 to give people a way to see movies safely during the pandemic.

All this week, volunteers and groups have been helping to clean up Rapid City. During Community Cleanup Week, hundreds of volunteers are combing through parks, ditches, drainage areas, fence lines and neighborhoods to pick up trash. This is the 51st year for the Community Cleanup Week. Fees are also waived for disposal of many items at the Rapid City Landfill.

Another way people can help their community is by planting trees.Next month, the Urban Forestry Board will host five tree planting work shops at Roosevelt Park. Participants will plant trees while learning how to select the right tree for your yard, proper planting techniques, and care. The workshops are scheduled for May 17-21. Space is available for 20 people per day.

