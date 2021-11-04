DUI arrest near Parker; lawmakers prepare for special session; documents reveal Rapid City homicide details

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Thursday, November 4. Start your day with KELOLAND On The Go with everything you need to know in news and weather.

We are learning more details about a Rapid City drug deal that ended with a deadly shooting.

Two people were hurt and one was arrested following an over night crash north of Parker.

South Dakota lawmakers are preparing for a special legislative session next week in Pierre.

Cybersecurity games are preparing future experts for a career in the industry. At DSU four students and alumni have qualified for the International Cybersecurity Challenge.

A new member is joining the team at the Pennington County Sheriff’s Office. This is Harley. He is 19-month old Black Lab. Harley is a Therapy Dog. His mission is to bring happiness to the over 400 employees at the Sheriff’s Office.