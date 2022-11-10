SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Here’s the latest in news and weather with KELOLAND On The Go for Thursday, Nov. 10.

District 26 Senate candidate Joel Koskan will not be heading to Pierre this January.

A Rapid City woman hit by a truck last month has died. The South Dakota Department of Public Safety says it happened on I-90 in Box Elder on Oct. 31.

Sioux Falls Fire and Rescue was at a fire call at a restaurant across the street from the Minnehaha County Administration Building.

Sioux Falls Animal Control is asking for the public’s help in finding a dog that bit a man.

Stormy weather and it’s going to get cold.

Plans for the Wholestone pork plant in Sioux Falls will move ahead after a campaign to stop the company form building in Sioux falls failed.

It’s that time of the year where the Salvation Army is looking for bell ringers.

Keep KELOLAND Warm needs your help as the cold weather moves in.

Many times schools from the Sioux Falls area will stop at Wall’s High School field for practice before competitions in the Rapid City area. Now, Wall is on its way to the dome and Harrisburg returns the favor.

