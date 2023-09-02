SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Saturday, September 2nd. Here are our top stories in news and weather for your first weekend in September.

Shots were fired downtown Sioux Falls at about 2:30 a.m. Saturday. One suspect was arrested around 9th Street and Main Avenue.

Downtown Sioux Falls shots-fired arrest

After a fire broke out in their home, 13-year-old Edy Reys got his younger sisters out of the house. Due to his heroic efforts, no one was injured or killed. The house was destroyed.

‘I got my sisters out’: Clark boy heroic in fire

Labor Day weekend will surely be a hot one, with temperatures in the 90s and triple digits across KELOLAND.

Near record temperatures for Labor Day weekend: Storm Center PM Update — Friday, September 1

With the high temperatures upon us, it seems odd to have football games in full swing. But if you’re ready for some football, check this out:

SportsZone Saturday NFL preview