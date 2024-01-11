SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Thursday, January 11. Start your day with KELOLAND On The Go for everything you need to know in news and weather.

The Oglala Sioux Tribe is seeing an influx of violence and doesn’t have enough police officers to handle the calls.

Five men admit to shipping several pounds of cocaine from Texas to South Dakota to be sold.

The South Dakota Department of Health has issued new Fish Consumption Advisories.

Sioux Falls plow drivers have been working around the clock this week clearing the streets.

A Sioux Falls man completed a unique goal he’s been working towards for nearly two years–running every street in the city of Sioux Falls.

It’s been an emotional week for the family of Spencer Thorsland.

The winter weather headlines below start today, but continue into tomorrow for southeastern KELOLAND. The Sioux Falls area is on the boundary between a winter weather advisory and a winter storm warning.

