Two men are in jail following a drug bust involving meth and fentanyl in Brookings.

A convicted sex offender is back behind bars — charged with rape and indecent exposure — just days after getting out of prison.

Sioux Falls police patrol the city’s bike paths on a regular basis, but Monday night’s alleged rape near the Arc of Dreams has shaken the community and left some wondering if more could be done to keep bikers and walkers safe.

KELOLAND’s Angela Kennecke has new information on a 1981 old case. Here’s a preview of tonight’s investigation called Dead Men Don’t Talk.

The Harrisburg School District will be getting a new elementary school.

Unpaid meal costs concern school officials. For some districts the unpaid bills can total thousands of dollars.

Soybean harvest is underway across eastern South Dakota.

