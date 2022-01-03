Drug bust near Alcester; SFSD updates Continue to Learn Plan; state minimum wage increases

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Monday, January 3. Start your day with KELOLAND On The Go with everything you need to know in news and weather.

A Lake Andes man and Sioux Falls woman are facing multiple charges after a pursuit in Union County early New Years Day.

Almost 1,000 homes have been destroyed following a wildfire in Colorado late last week, and a South Dakota native lost his home.

Two routes on Sioux Area Metro are now back in service. The regular weekday service on Routes 3 and 10 started back up earlier this morning. They will be on a half hour service.

With school starting back up today, the Sioux Falls School District says it is following the CDC’s new guidance about isolation and COVID-19. What this means is people who have COVID-19 need to isolate for five days.

Now that we’re officially in the new year, South Dakota’s minimum wage has increased. The state minimum wage went up 50-cents, from $9.45 an hour, to $9.95 an hour.

