Drug bust near Alcester; SFSD updates Continue to Learn Plan; state minimum wage increases

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Monday, January 3. Start your day with KELOLAND On The Go with everything you need to know in news and weather.

A Lake Andes man and Sioux Falls woman are facing multiple charges after a pursuit in Union County early New Years Day.

Two arrested after pursuit ends in drug bust near Alcester

Almost 1,000 homes have been destroyed following a wildfire in Colorado late last week, and a South Dakota native lost his home.

De Smet native loses ‘sustainable home’ in Colorado wildfire

Two routes on  Sioux Area Metro are now back in service. The regular weekday service on Routes 3 and 10 started back up earlier this morning. They will be on a half hour service.  

Sioux Area Metro routes 3, 10 to resume service

With school starting back up today, the Sioux Falls School District says it is following the CDC’s new guidance about isolation and COVID-19. What this means is people who have COVID-19 need to isolate for five days.

SFSD updates Continue to Learn Plan

Now that we’re officially in the new year, South Dakota’s minimum wage has increased. The state minimum wage went up 50-cents, from $9.45 an hour, to $9.95 an hour.

South Dakota minimum wage increases to $9.95 per hour

