SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Thursday, August 17. Take a look at the top stories in news and weather with KELOLAND On The Go.

A traffic stop led to a large drug bust in Hot Springs over a week ago.

Large drug bust made during Hot Springs traffic stop

Two people are behind bars in Minnehaha County after a high-speed pursuit ended in Yankton County.

High-speed pursuit ends in Yankton County

The South Dakota Highway Patrol is investigating a crash in Sturgis that left one man dead.

Driver dead after semi falls onto parked train

A Sioux Falls mother is sharing her story after being asked to get out of a pool while she was breastfeeding last week.

Breastfeeding mom speaks out after being asked to leave pool

The High Limit Sprint Car Series made its first stop at Huset’s Speedway Tuesday night.

Kyle Larson’s tie to local racing scene

Tensions are rising in Belle Fouche, where a change in the source of corn for the annual sweet corn festival is prompting questions, and even spawning a separate event.

Corn-troversy sprouts around Belle Fourche Sweet Corn Fest

A nice day is ahead for KELOLAND as Canadian air moves into the region over the next 24 hours. Enjoy it because the big heat is still in the forecast.

Cooler today; Big heatwave still on track into next week

Download the KELOLAND News app to find the latest headlines while on the go.