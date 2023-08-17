SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Thursday, August 17. Take a look at the top stories in news and weather with KELOLAND On The Go.

A traffic stop led to a large drug bust in Hot Springs over a week ago.

Two people are behind bars in Minnehaha County after a high-speed pursuit ended in Yankton County.

The South Dakota Highway Patrol is investigating a crash in Sturgis that left one man dead.

A Sioux Falls mother is sharing her story after being asked to get out of a pool while she was breastfeeding last week.

The High Limit Sprint Car Series made its first stop at Huset’s Speedway Tuesday night.

Tensions are rising in Belle Fouche, where a change in the source of corn for the annual sweet corn festival is prompting questions, and even spawning a separate event.

A nice day is ahead for KELOLAND as Canadian air moves into the region over the next 24 hours. Enjoy it because the big heat is still in the forecast.

