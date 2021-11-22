Drug bust in Turner County; new veterinarian in Colman; DSU students publish video games

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Monday, November 22. Start your day with KELOLAND On The Go with everything you need to know in news and weather.

Two people are facing drug charges after being stopped for speeding in Turner County.

Dr. Aidan McNeil always wanted to be a veterinarian. McNeil and her husband move to the Colman area six months ago and recently opened Colman Veterinary Services. They offer services for horses, livestock, household pets and more.

Eighteen DSU students can now say they have a published video game now streaming on the gaming platform Steam.

The holidays are getting closer so you might be thinking about getting your Christmas tree.

People in Sioux Falls stepped into the hardships of homelessness Saturday.

