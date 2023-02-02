SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Thursday, February 2. Here’s everything you need to know this Midday.

A Minnesota man is behind bars in connection with a drug bust in Brookings.

The death of Tyre Nichols has put renewed pressure on the Biden Administration to pass the stalled ‘George Floyd Justice in Policing Act’. The President and Vice President are planning to meet later today with members of the Congressional Black Caucus to get the legislation back on track.

A bill banning certain kinds of gender-affirming health care for transgender minors is up for debate in the state House Thursday.

Another proposal for a tax cut is moving forward in the South Dakota Legislature.

Summit Carbon Solutions says Iowa landowners have signed easement agreements for two-thirds of the project’s route.

Crawfords has been named the winner of the 2023 Downtown Sioux Falls Burger Battle.

Temperatures are still on track to warm up this weekend. We clearly see more above normal weather into early next week.

