SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Monday, June 26. Here’s what you need to know in news and weather with KELOLAND On The GO.

Ellsworth Air Force Base reports an active-duty Airman is the person who drowned at Pactola Reservoir over the weekend.

The Clark County Sheriff’s office posted a 15-hundred dollar reward for information on a recent shooting of a 2-month-old colt.

Sioux Falls police are searching for a suspect in a late-night burglary.

Sioux Falls Police are looking for a 12-year-old runaway.

The National Parks Service has denied Gov. Kristi Noem’s latest application for a permit to have fireworks at Mount Rushmore.

President Joe Biden is expected to announce on Monday his administration’s plans to distribute billions of dollars appropriated by Congress to deliver the internet to every household and small business in the United States.

The leader of the Wagner mercenary group defended his short-lived insurrection in a boastful audio statement Monday, but uncertainty still swirled about his fate, as well as that of senior Russian military leaders, the impact on the war in Ukraine, and even the political future of President Vladimir Putin.