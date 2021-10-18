Drivers urged to check lug nuts; pheasant season opening weekend; Belle Fourche man identified in fatal crash

On the Go

by:

Posted: / Updated:

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Monday, October 18. Start your day with KELOLAND On The Go with everything you need to know in news and weather.

A Belle Fourche man has been identified in a deadly crash northeast of Philip more than a week ago.

Name released in Haakon County crash

Multiple agencies responded to camper fire in Deuel County Sunday afternoon. Crews with the Gary and Clear Lake Fire Departments were called to the fire on Highway 22 just before 2 p.m.

Firefighters respond to camper fire on Highway 22

The Brookings County Sheriff’s Office is sending out a warning to residents in Volga, South Dakota. They are asking residents to check the lug nuts on their vehicles before driving.

Volga residents urged to check lug nuts before driving

121 Vietnam veterans traveled to Washington, D.C. on October 9th for a Midwest Honor Flight. KELOLAND’s Carter Schmidt was along with them, and he interviewed them about their experiences.

‘Very touching’: Honor Flight veterans see Vietnam Veterans Memorial together

The first weekend of pheasant hunting in South Dakota is in the books, and hunters are looking ahead to the rest of the season.

Hunters at every level excited for the 2021 pheasant hunting season

Download the KELOLAND News app to find the latest headlines while on the go.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Continuing The Conversation
See Full Weather Forecast

Trending Stories

Don't Miss!

More Don't Miss


 