Drivers urged to check lug nuts; pheasant season opening weekend; Belle Fourche man identified in fatal crash

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Monday, October 18. Start your day with KELOLAND On The Go with everything you need to know in news and weather.

A Belle Fourche man has been identified in a deadly crash northeast of Philip more than a week ago.

Multiple agencies responded to camper fire in Deuel County Sunday afternoon. Crews with the Gary and Clear Lake Fire Departments were called to the fire on Highway 22 just before 2 p.m.

The Brookings County Sheriff’s Office is sending out a warning to residents in Volga, South Dakota. They are asking residents to check the lug nuts on their vehicles before driving.

121 Vietnam veterans traveled to Washington, D.C. on October 9th for a Midwest Honor Flight. KELOLAND’s Carter Schmidt was along with them, and he interviewed them about their experiences.

The first weekend of pheasant hunting in South Dakota is in the books, and hunters are looking ahead to the rest of the season.

