SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Friday, December 16. Here’s what you need to know in news and weather to start your day.

Authorities are urging people not to travel on roads today due to the blowing and drifting snow.

The Sioux Falls School District has canceled classes for today due to the winter storm.

School activities and Kids Inc. have also been cancelled.

Yesterday afternoon, the Pennington County Search and Rescue was notified of a missing person.

We are hoping to learn more about an early morning incident in the Northern part of Sioux Falls.

The South Dakota Department of Transportation has rescued several stranded drivers in the last 36 hours.

People in Sioux Falls didn’t waste much time cleaning up the snow.