SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Friday, December 16. Here’s what you need to know in news and weather to start your day.

Authorities are urging people not to travel on roads today due to the blowing and drifting snow.

No travel advised for most of KELOLAND

The Sioux Falls School District has canceled classes for today due to the winter storm.
School activities and Kids Inc. have also been cancelled.

Sioux Falls public schools will be closed Friday

Yesterday afternoon, the Pennington County Search and Rescue was notified of a missing person.

Driver stranded for days rescued during winter storm

We are hoping to learn more about an early morning incident in the Northern part of Sioux Falls.

Car crashes into building in north Sioux Falls

The South Dakota Department of Transportation has rescued several stranded drivers in the last 36 hours.

DOT sends out rescue teams to bring stranded drivers to safety

People in Sioux Falls didn’t waste much time cleaning up the snow.

‘There’s a lot of winter left’: Snow, wind hit SF