SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Thursday, July 6. Start your day with KELOLAND On The Go with everything you need to know in news and weather.

A 19-year-old man is in the Minnehaha County Jail, accused of stabbing a man in the neck in a restaurant drive-through.

Arrest made in connection with drive-through stabbing

Police confirmed that the human remains have been found at Sertoma Park, but do not know how long they have been there.

UPDATE: Police find human remains near Sertoma Park

A 23-year-old man plans to plead guilty to stealing more than 100 guns from a store in Isabel, South Dakota.

Man plans to plead guilty to stealing guns from store

Sioux Falls city councilor Pat Starr is hopeful for a change in how the city polices fireworks.

City councilor: Time to change Sioux Falls fireworks ordinance

Landowners from all over the state will be heading to Pierre Thursday for a rally.

Landowners to rally in Pierre for special legislative session

South Dakota’s first diverging diamond interchange is now complete.

Diverging diamond interchange opens to drivers

New storms tonight will fire in eastern Wyoming and then move east-southeast. The main risk in the Black Hills will arrive after 8pm, with large hail and damaging winds the biggest threats.

Rain chances tonight and tomorrow; Warmer early next week

Download the KELOLAND News app to find the latest headlines while on the go.