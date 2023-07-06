SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Thursday, July 6. Start your day with KELOLAND On The Go with everything you need to know in news and weather.

A 19-year-old man is in the Minnehaha County Jail, accused of stabbing a man in the neck in a restaurant drive-through.

Police confirmed that the human remains have been found at Sertoma Park, but do not know how long they have been there.

A 23-year-old man plans to plead guilty to stealing more than 100 guns from a store in Isabel, South Dakota.

Sioux Falls city councilor Pat Starr is hopeful for a change in how the city polices fireworks.

Landowners from all over the state will be heading to Pierre Thursday for a rally.

South Dakota’s first diverging diamond interchange is now complete.

New storms tonight will fire in eastern Wyoming and then move east-southeast. The main risk in the Black Hills will arrive after 8pm, with large hail and damaging winds the biggest threats.

Download the KELOLAND News app to find the latest headlines while on the go.