SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Here’s a look at the top stories this Midday.

A 22-year-old man from Sioux Falls is in the hospital following an early morning crash.

Officials respond to crash in northwestern Sioux Falls

Authorities warn people to take possible precautions ahead of the forecasted arctic air blast this weekend.

Prepare now for arctic air this week

Alaska Airlines is canceling all flights on Boeing 737 Max 9 planes until Saturday while it waits for new instructions on how to inspect and fix the planes.

The New York civil fraud trial against former President Donald Trump is winding down after more than 3 months of testimony in lower Manhattan.

Donald Trump’s civil fraud trial in New York heads to closing arguments after bomb threat

Our latest forecast shows the snow expanding from southwestern SD during the afternoon.

Brutal cold, more snow, and a ground blizzard for SE KELOLAND

Download the KELOLAND News app to find the latest headlines while on the go.