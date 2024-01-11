SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Here’s a look at the top stories this Midday.

A 22-year-old man from Sioux Falls is in the hospital following an early morning crash.

Authorities warn people to take possible precautions ahead of the forecasted arctic air blast this weekend.

Alaska Airlines is canceling all flights on Boeing 737 Max 9 planes until Saturday while it waits for new instructions on how to inspect and fix the planes.

The New York civil fraud trial against former President Donald Trump is winding down after more than 3 months of testimony in lower Manhattan.

Our latest forecast shows the snow expanding from southwestern SD during the afternoon.

Download the KELOLAND News app to find the latest headlines while on the go.