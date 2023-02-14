SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Tuesday, February 14. Here’s everything you need to know this Midday.

A Sioux Falls man is behind bars – accused of leading police on a slow-speed chase on the eastern side of the city.

A federal jury trial is underway in Rapid City for a Montana man accused of violating eagle law in South Dakota.

Nikki Haley, the former South Carolina governor and United Nations ambassador, announced her candidacy for president on Tuesday.

Investigators have identified the suspected gunman in the deadly shooting at Michigan State University. Three students were killed, and five others critically injured.

Snow showers will last into Wednesday morning as well as the strong wind. Both will subside as we go through the morning and into the afternoon. It will be a colder day with highs in the 20s.

