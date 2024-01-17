SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Wednesday, January 17. Start your day with KELOLAND On The Go for everything you need to know in news and weather.

A person in a motorized wheelchair suffered minor injuries after getting hit by a car in Brookings over the weekend.

Investigators in Brookings County are looking into what sparked a fire at a business last week.

We are learning more about an explosion that sent molasses across northwestern Huron Monday morning.

A week-long wave of snow, wind and frigid cold has crews with the City of Sioux Falls working around the clock.

The winter spell in Sioux Falls isn’t slowing down the efforts of one Sioux Falls program to ensure over 600 people have access to a warm meal.

A bill currently making its way through the South Dakota legislature could help the tribal reservations of the state get more infrastructure needs met.

Enjoy the brief warming trend in the forecast today. The weather forecast will be on a downhill slide again starting tomorrow.

