A Sioux Falls woman is behind bars, accused of driving a stolen car into oncoming traffic on Minnesota Avenue and crashing into three parked cars, Tuesday afternoon.

Police in Brookings are investigating an unattended death.

The U.S. government is in uncharted territory now that House members have removed their Speaker from the chair for the very first time.

Expect highs a few degrees cooler tomorrow, but stronger winds will make a difference. Those strong northwest winds will really fell chilly on Friday as highs struggle to reach 50 in Sioux Falls with a few light showers possible.

