SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Monday, October 24! Start your day with KELOLAND On The Go with everything you need to know in news and weather.

One woman was hurt after a drive-by shooting in Southwestern Minnesota over the weekend.

South Dakota’s Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal rollover crash in Lincoln County.

Several first responders made their way to Fedora, South Dakota over the weekend for agriculture rescue training.

A funeral will be held for a former South Dakota Governor Monday. The service will be live-streamed on KELOLAND.com starting at 11 a.m.

The past two years have been pretty mild when it comes to the flu. Because of that, fewer of us have been exposed to the latest strains. So now we may be more vulnerable to this year’s flu virus.

There’s a new facility at the University of South Dakota that is improving the healthcare field of study.

Snow has been falling this morning in the Black Hills of western KELOLAND. Expect slippery conditions at times as the snow tries to stick with temperatures holding in the 30s.

Download the KELOLAND News app to find the latest headlines while on the go.