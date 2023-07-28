SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Friday, July 28. Take a look at our top stories this midday with KELOLAND On The Go.

The city of Ellsworth, Minnesota is urging people not to use tap water to make infant formula.

The South Dakota Department of Public Safety has announced its plans for sobriety checkpoints for August.

Former President Donald Trump is reacting to the new charges in the classified documents case that the Department of Justice announced Thursday.

A country music star has announced he will be playing in Sioux Falls next year.

A new movie theater has opened in Yankton after months of planning.

It will not be as hot or humid this weekend. Highs tomorrow will be in the 80s for many in KELOLAND. We’ll continue the scattered shower or storm chance throughout the day (20-30%).

