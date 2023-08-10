SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Thursday, August 10. Take a look at our top stories in news and weather with KELOLAND On The GO First@4.

The Brookings County Sheriff’s Office says it is investigating a person’s death.

The search of the wildfire wreckage on the Hawaiian island of Maui on Thursday revealed a wasteland of burned-out homes and obliterated communities as firefighters battled the stubborn blaze that has already claimed 36 lives, making it the deadliest in the U.S. in recent years.

Today we have been watching as a front moves through the area. This is bringing strong north-to-northwest winds and a chance for rain and thunderstorms this afternoon into the evening.

Governor Kristi Noem’s administration is spending big in trying to attract more workers to South Dakota. The Governor’s Office of Economic Development has paid nearly $6.5 million so far to two private businesses, from Tennessee and Ohio, to spread the word.

Sioux Falls is hosting an open house to discuss the draft of the Downtown 2035 plan on August 10 from 4-7 p.m. at the Downtown Library.

