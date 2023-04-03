SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Monday, April 3. Here’s everything you need to know this Midday.

A 21-year-old was arrested after Sioux Falls Police say he shot and killed a dog.

Multiple agencies responded to a hazardous materials call south of Kadoka Saturday.

The first-grade Virginia teacher who was shot and seriously wounded by her 6-year-old student has filed a lawsuit seeking $40 million in damages from Newport News school officials.

Former President Donald Trump is about to take off from Florida on his way to New York to face criminal charges. He was indicted last week on charges related to a hush money scheme.

The snow rates will increase in the Black Hills region first this evening, with the expansion of the snow to the east Tuesday morning.

Download the KELOLAND News app to find the latest headlines while on the go.