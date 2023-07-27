SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Thursday, July 27. Take a look at our top stories with KELOLAND On The GO.

A Sioux Falls man was arrested after stealing a car and driving with no license.

The Meade County Sheriff’s office is asking for the public’s help in identifying the owner of a dog.

July has been so hot thus far that scientists calculate that this month will be the hottest globally on record and likely the warmest human civilization has seen, even though there are several days left to sweat through.

Whether you’re working hard in the heat or having some fun in the sun, it’s important to stay hydrated.

A Sioux Falls man has been identified as the fatality in a crash 18 miles west of Kadoka.

Senate Republican Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) froze for almost 20 seconds while delivering his opening statement at a leadership press conference Wednesday afternoon, prompting murmurs of concern among his colleagues and the assembled press corps.

The plea deal in Hunter Biden’s criminal case unraveled during a court hearing Wednesday after a federal judge raised concerns about the terms of the agreement that has infuriated Republicans who believe the president’s son is getting preferential treatment.

