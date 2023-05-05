SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Happy Friday! It’s May 5. Start your day with KELOLAND On The Go with everything you need to know in news and weather.

A local television reporter has been fired for allegedly making a prank phone call to the former chair of the South Dakota GOP, Dan Lederman, that appeared to come from Governor Kristi Noem’s cell phone.

Police in Aberdeen are investigating a social media post referencing threats of a school shooting to happen Friday.

One person is dead following a shooting in Rapid City.

The family of one Sioux Falls murder victim has answers. This week police arrested four men in connection with the shooting death of 36-year-old Tunis Lomax. But two other families are still waiting for answers.

Spearfish Police are on the lookout for mountain lions that have made their way to town.

Thousands of people have already signed up for the Avera Race Against Cancer.

The summer music scene in Sioux Falls hits a high note with the start of the 2023 concert series at Levitt at the Falls.

The general thunderstorm outlook today in KELOLAND means severe weather is unlikely to be significant. Storms in Nebraska could be stronger, thus the slight risk in yellow on the map below.

