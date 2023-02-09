SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Thursday, February 9. Start your day with KELOLAND On The Go with everything you need to know in news and weather.

For decades, the man convicted of murdering Duane McCormick has claimed he was innocent. Over the years, people have come forward saying another man admitted to killing McCormick. Now, long-awaited DNA results are in.

DNA results in from ‘Dead men don’t talk’ investigation

A group says they were in the right place at the right time when they helped rescue a man and his dog.

Helpers recount Okoboji rescue

Ranchers in Tripp county in South central South Dakota say they’ve seen up to 80 inches of snow in some areas. Some of them have lost cattle, buildings and more, taking a toll with already recent drought-like conditions.

How the harsh winter has affected ranchers in Tripp County

House Bill 1080 would ban gender-affirming care for transgender minors. On Wednesday, the Senate Health and Human Services Committee passed the bill, sending it to the full Senate.

Bill to prohibit care for transgender minors advances to Senate

The next public hearing for the proposed social studies standards is scheduled for Friday in Rapid City.

DOE releases support letter for social studies standards

For the first year ever, downtown Brookings businesses are coming together to collect food and monetary donations for Feeding Brookings and the local food pantry.

Downtown Brookings gives back to food charities

The pride of Britton South Dakota will be playing in the Super Bowl this Sunday.

Catching up with Dallas Goedert’s family

Areas of snow continue to fall in parts of western SD this morning, including the northern Black Hills.

Windy, blustery weather today; Mild weekend ahead

