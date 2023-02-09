SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Thursday, February 9. Start your day with KELOLAND On The Go with everything you need to know in news and weather.

For decades, the man convicted of murdering Duane McCormick has claimed he was innocent. Over the years, people have come forward saying another man admitted to killing McCormick. Now, long-awaited DNA results are in.

A group says they were in the right place at the right time when they helped rescue a man and his dog.

Ranchers in Tripp county in South central South Dakota say they’ve seen up to 80 inches of snow in some areas. Some of them have lost cattle, buildings and more, taking a toll with already recent drought-like conditions.

House Bill 1080 would ban gender-affirming care for transgender minors. On Wednesday, the Senate Health and Human Services Committee passed the bill, sending it to the full Senate.

The next public hearing for the proposed social studies standards is scheduled for Friday in Rapid City.

For the first year ever, downtown Brookings businesses are coming together to collect food and monetary donations for Feeding Brookings and the local food pantry.

The pride of Britton South Dakota will be playing in the Super Bowl this Sunday.

Areas of snow continue to fall in parts of western SD this morning, including the northern Black Hills.

Download the KELOLAND News app to find the latest headlines while on the go.