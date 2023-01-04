SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Good morning, it’s Wednesday, Jan. 4.

Residents tried to stay ahead of the big snowfall by clearing sidewalks and driveways of snow.

Plow drivers are working around the clock to clear the streets in Sioux Falls.

As much of a mess as it is in Sioux Falls, many rural areas of KELOLAND are dealing with even more dangerous road conditions.

No snow days for these South Dakota farmers.

The Minnehaha County Highway Department says a snow plow operator has died.

Watertown police are investigating how a man died over the weekend.

Investigators in Vermillion are looking into what sparked a fire in the northwestern part of town.

A local doctor talks about the cardia arrest incident involving a Buffalo Bills player.

Parts of KELOLAND may still get some snow today. Meteorologist Brian Karstens tells us why.

