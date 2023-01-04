SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Good morning, it’s Wednesday, Jan. 4.

Residents tried to stay ahead of the big snowfall by clearing sidewalks and driveways of snow.

Residents shoveling to stay ahead of falling snow

Plow drivers are working around the clock to clear the streets in Sioux Falls.

City plows working 24 hours a day to clear Sioux Falls streets

As much of a mess as it is in Sioux Falls, many rural areas of KELOLAND are dealing with even more dangerous road conditions.

Looking at snow conditions in Lake, Moody Counties

No snow days for these South Dakota farmers.

No snow days for South Dakota farmers

The Minnehaha County Highway Department says a snow plow operator has died.

Minnehaha County Sheriff’s Office announces plow driver death 

Watertown police are investigating how a man died over the weekend.

Watertown Police investigating Jan. 1 death

Investigators in Vermillion are looking into what sparked a fire in the northwestern part of town.

Fire destroys garage in Vermillion

A local doctor talks about the cardia arrest incident involving a Buffalo Bills player.

Better understanding of what happened to Damar Hamlin

Parts of KELOLAND may still get some snow today. Meteorologist Brian Karstens tells us why.

Light snow today: Quieter weather pattern ahead

